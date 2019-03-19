DSW (DSW) Given a $28.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 price objective on DSW (NYSE:DSW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DSW from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised DSW from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on DSW from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $30.00 price target on DSW and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of DSW in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.09.

Shares of NYSE:DSW traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.95. The company had a trading volume of 9,224,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,118. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.13. DSW has a 1-year low of $20.99 and a 1-year high of $34.63.

DSW (NYSE:DSW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.73 million. DSW had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 18.11%. DSW’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DSW will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other DSW news, CEO Roger Rawlins sold 21,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $649,470.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,938.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DSW. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of DSW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of DSW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of DSW by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of DSW by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in shares of DSW by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DSW Company Profile

DSW Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded footwear and accessories retailer in the United States. The company offers dresses, casual and athletic footwear, and accessories under various brands for women, men, and kids. It also provides handbags, hosiery, jewelry, and other accessories.

