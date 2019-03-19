DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (DWS) Receives Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank restated their neutral rating on shares of DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.12 ($32.70) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. HSBC set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. UBS Group set a €25.75 ($29.94) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €26.50 ($30.81) target price on DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €27.67 ($32.18).

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA stock opened at €30.23 ($35.15) on Monday. DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA has a 12 month low of €22.32 ($25.95) and a 12 month high of €32.29 ($37.55). The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55.

About DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA provides asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

