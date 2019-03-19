DXP Enterprises Inc (DXPE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of DXP Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:DXPE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DXPE shares. BidaskClub cut DXP Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of DXPE stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,105. The firm has a market cap of $713.29 million, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 2.46. DXP Enterprises has a one year low of $26.95 and a one year high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.69.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $311.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.70 million. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 2.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DXP Enterprises will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXPE. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,124,000 after purchasing an additional 13,270 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises Company Profile

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

