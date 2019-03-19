Eagle Materials, Inc. (EXP) Shares Sold by Gates Capital Management Inc.

Gates Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876,939 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 640,401 shares during the quarter. Eagle Materials accounts for 2.9% of Gates Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Gates Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $53,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Suntrust Banks Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 24,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 504,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,764,000 after acquiring an additional 474,200 shares during the last quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 1,321.0% in the fourth quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 42,275 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $18,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP opened at $72.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.33. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $115.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $333.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.48%.

In related news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 2,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $184,867.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at $925,908.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Eagle Materials from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $111.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Eagle Materials to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eagle Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.88.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

