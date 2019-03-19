Easyhotel (EZH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $65.00

Easyhotel PLC (LON:EZH) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 65 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 68.45 ($0.89), with a volume of 21639 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.91).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.46. The firm has a market cap of $99.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.00.

Easyhotel Company Profile (LON:EZH)

easyHotel plc owns, develops, operates, and franchises hotels in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Owned properties and Franchising. The company operates its hotels under the easyHotel brand. As of December 18, 2018, it operated 10 owned hotels with 1,130 rooms; and 24 franchised hotels with 2,039 rooms.

