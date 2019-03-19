Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.076 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd alerts:

ETJ opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $10.06.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/eaton-vance-risk-mngd-dvrsfd-eqty-inc-fd-etj-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-08-on-march-29th.html.

About Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.