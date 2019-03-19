Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $38,000 Stake in Realty Income Corp (O)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. decreased its stake in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 74.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,658,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,597,510,000 after purchasing an additional 539,460 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 45,658,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,597,510,000 after purchasing an additional 539,460 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,007,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,206,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,652 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 190.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,378,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $465,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 400.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,477,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $254,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583,907 shares during the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

NYSE:O opened at $71.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $72.11. The company has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.48. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 27.38%. The company had revenue of $342.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Realty Income’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a apr 19 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.95%.

O has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.45.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Has $38,000 Stake in Realty Income Corp (O)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/edmond-de-rothschild-holding-s-a-has-38000-stake-in-realty-income-corp-o.html.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

See Also: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.