Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 370 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $389,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW opened at $190.89 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $123.00 and a 12 month high of $197.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.72 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target (up from $190.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “positive” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.00.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $4,789,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,087,473.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.10, for a total value of $205,248.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,981,213.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 169,668 shares of company stock valued at $27,195,828. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

