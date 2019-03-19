Education Ecosystem Price Hits $0.0043 on Major Exchanges (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded up 29.1% against the dollar. Education Ecosystem has a total market cap of $947,184.00 and approximately $20,561.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Education Ecosystem token can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX, Mercatox and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Education Ecosystem Profile

Education Ecosystem launched on October 24th, 2017. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,789,857 tokens. The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Education Ecosystem is tokensale.liveedu.tv.

Education Ecosystem Token Trading

Education Ecosystem can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, Exrates, Livecoin and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Education Ecosystem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Education Ecosystem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

