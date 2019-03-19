Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR) PT Set at $43.00 by Wedbush

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) has been assigned a $43.00 price target by analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 214.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on EIGR. ValuEngine downgraded Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub raised Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Eiger Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Get Eiger Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

EIGR stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 724 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,479. The stock has a market cap of $272.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.48. Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.16, a current ratio of 10.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts expect that Eiger Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eiger Biopharmaceuticals news, Director Thomas John Dietz purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $49,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EIGR. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 39,343 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,263,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,372 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $194,000. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.