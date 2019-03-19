Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (ESIO) Shares Sold by Divisar Capital Management LLC

Divisar Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESIO) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 571,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 435,000 shares during the period. Electro Scientific Industries makes up about 5.7% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.66% of Electro Scientific Industries worth $17,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Electro Scientific Industries by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,893,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,620,000 after purchasing an additional 22,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Electro Scientific Industries by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,325,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,667,000 after purchasing an additional 191,712 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Electro Scientific Industries by 33.3% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,313,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,362,000 after purchasing an additional 578,032 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Electro Scientific Industries by 17.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,118,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,968,000 after purchasing an additional 309,800 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Electro Scientific Industries by 5.9% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 879,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,347,000 after purchasing an additional 49,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Electro Scientific Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ESIO opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.92 and a 12 month high of $30.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.04.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Electro Scientific Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

WARNING: “Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (ESIO) Shares Sold by Divisar Capital Management LLC” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/electro-scientific-industries-inc-esio-shares-sold-by-divisar-capital-management-llc.html.

Electro Scientific Industries Profile

Electro Scientific Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies laser-based microfabrication solutions for the microtechnology industry worldwide. The company provides printed circuit board laser drilling products, including laser via drilling systems for electrical interconnect applications that require dimensions to create electrical connections between layers in flexible circuits, high-density circuit boards, and interconnect packages; micro via drilling technology that addresses the changing applications in interconnect packages, multichip modules, and high density interconnect circuit boards; and ultraviolet laser processing systems that employ technology in lasers, optics, and motion control.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electro Scientific Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Electro Scientific Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electro Scientific Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.