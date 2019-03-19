Elementrem (ELE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $0.00

Elementrem (CURRENCY:ELE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Elementrem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and HitBTC. Elementrem has a total market cap of $123,304.00 and $0.00 worth of Elementrem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elementrem has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elementrem alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.13 or 0.03450174 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00113873 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006075 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000151 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Elementrem

Elementrem (CRYPTO:ELE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2016. Elementrem’s total supply is 26,205,539 coins. Elementrem’s official website is www.elementrem.org. Elementrem’s official Twitter account is @elementrem.

Elementrem Coin Trading

Elementrem can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementrem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elementrem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elementrem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elementrem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elementrem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.