Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) Holdings Reduced by Oakworth Capital Inc.

Oakworth Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 26,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 51,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $6,094,928.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,963,538 shares in the company, valued at $13,889,026,964.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.01, for a total transaction of $127,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 833,190 shares of company stock valued at $102,388,102 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup set a $124.00 price objective on Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $107.53 to $100.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Sunday, January 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.06.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock opened at $125.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Eli Lilly And Co has a one year low of $74.51 and a one year high of $130.75.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 44.66% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

