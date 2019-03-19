EncryptoTel [WAVES] Price Tops $0.0097 on Exchanges (ETT)

EncryptoTel [WAVES] (CURRENCY:ETT) traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 19th. EncryptoTel [WAVES] has a market capitalization of $602,942.00 and approximately $13,901.00 worth of EncryptoTel [WAVES] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EncryptoTel [WAVES] token can now be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EncryptoTel [WAVES] has traded 28.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00384699 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00024956 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.01643265 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00229123 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004809 BTC.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Profile

EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s genesis date was April 24th, 2017. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s total supply is 77,663,987 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,131,190 tokens. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official website is encryptotel.com. EncryptoTel [WAVES]’s official Twitter account is @encryptotel.

EncryptoTel [WAVES] Token Trading

EncryptoTel [WAVES] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EncryptoTel [WAVES] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EncryptoTel [WAVES] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EncryptoTel [WAVES] using one of the exchanges listed above.

