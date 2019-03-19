Endo International (ENDP) Debt Trading 1% Lower Analyst

An issue of Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) bonds fell 1% as a percentage of their face value during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $10.00. The high-yield debt issue has a 6% coupon and is set to mature on July 15, 2023. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $79.25 and were trading at $79.00 last week. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often predict parallel changes in its stock price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ENDP. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Endo International to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Endo International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Endo International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Endo International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Endo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $532,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Endo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Endo International by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 294,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 28,735 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in Endo International by 220.9% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 133,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 91,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.21.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.16. Endo International had a negative net margin of 35.00% and a negative return on equity of 337.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Endo International PLC will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

