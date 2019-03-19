Energy Transfer LP Unit (ET) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

NYSE ET opened at $15.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.73. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $19.19.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $13.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.15%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, CFO Thomas E. Long acquired 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.05 per share, with a total value of $295,225.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

