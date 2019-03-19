Enerplus Corp (ERF) Announces $0.01 Apr 19 Dividend

Enerplus Corp (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) announced a apr 19 dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Monday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of ERF stock traded up C$0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 41,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,766. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.83. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$9.65 and a twelve month high of C$18.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 7.41.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$329.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Enerplus will post 1.20999992115838 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Enerplus and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 1st. Capital One Financial cut shares of Enerplus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, GMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.19.

In other news, Director Glen Dawson Roane sold 20,000 shares of Enerplus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.05, for a total value of C$241,020.00.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

