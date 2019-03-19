Engold Mines (EGM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Shares of Engold Mines Ltd (CVE:EGM) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 54000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.
The company has a market cap of $22.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31.
Engold Mines Company Profile (CVE:EGM)
EnGold Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and magnetite deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Lac La Hache property covering an area of 20,841 hectare located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia, Canada.
Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Engold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.