Engold Mines (EGM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Shares of Engold Mines Ltd (CVE:EGM) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 54000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company has a market cap of $22.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31.

Engold Mines Company Profile (CVE:EGM)

EnGold Mines Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and magnetite deposits. It owns a 100% interest in the Lac La Hache property covering an area of 20,841 hectare located in the Cariboo region of central British Columbia, Canada.

