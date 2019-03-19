ENI (ENI) Given a €19.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ENI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €19.50 ($22.67) price objective on shares of ENI and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ENI currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €18.19 ($21.15).

Shares of ETR ENI opened at €15.82 ($18.40) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $57.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.52. ENI has a 12-month low of €13.48 ($15.67) and a 12-month high of €16.90 ($19.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.53, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ENI Company Profile

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 46 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Venezuela, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, and Mozambique.

