Entercom Communications Corp. (ETM) Stake Lowered by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 385,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,053 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Entercom Communications were worth $2,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETM. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Entercom Communications by 113.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,860,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,294,000 after buying an additional 3,119,199 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,011,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 13.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,797,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,280 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 13.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,797,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,280 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Entercom Communications by 37.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,333,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,333,000 after purchasing an additional 915,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Entercom Communications stock opened at $5.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $860.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.09. Entercom Communications Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $411.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.00 million. Entercom Communications had a negative net margin of 24.71% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. Entercom Communications’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other Entercom Communications news, Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,468,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 26,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,752.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph M. Field purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.22 per share, for a total transaction of $622,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 26,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,071.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 800,000 shares of company stock worth $4,821,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETM. increased their price objective on shares of Entercom Communications to $1.34 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. increased their price objective on shares of Entercom Communications to $1.34 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Entercom Communications in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Entercom Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.59.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp. operates as a radio broadcasting company in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 20, 2018, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

