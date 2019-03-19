Enterprise GP (EPE) Shares Gap Down to $0.45

Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:EPE) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.48, but opened at $0.45. Enterprise GP shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 2050890 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EPE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise GP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Enterprise GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.38.

The stock has a market cap of $114.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Enterprise GP (NYSE:EPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The energy producer reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $273.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.06 million. Enterprise GP had a negative net margin of 75.75% and a negative return on equity of 16.91%. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPE. Cpwm LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise GP during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in Enterprise GP by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 625,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 354,788 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Enterprise GP during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,038,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Enterprise GP by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,447 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 16,730 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise GP by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,867 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise GP Company Profile (NYSE:EPE)

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Permian basin in West Texas; the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Altamont Field in the Uinta basin in Northeastern Utah.

