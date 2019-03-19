Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Randgold Resources Ltd.’s FY2020 Earnings (GOLD)

Randgold Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:GOLD) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Randgold Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.36 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Randgold Resources’ FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Randgold Resources alerts:

Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Randgold Resources had a net margin of 21.82% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Randgold Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Randgold Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Randgold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Randgold Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Randgold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.47.

Shares of NASDAQ GOLD opened at $12.95 on Monday. Randgold Resources has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of -0.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Randgold Resources by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Randgold Resources by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Randgold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new position in Randgold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Randgold Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 39.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Randgold Resources

Randgold Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold deposits. Its projects include the following: Loulo-Gounkoto complex, Morila gold mine, Tongon gold mine, Kibali gold mine, and Massawa. The company was founded in August 1995 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Randgold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randgold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.