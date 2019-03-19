Equity Residential (EQR) Director Linda Bynoe Sells 10,677 Shares

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Director Linda Bynoe sold 10,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $799,707.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:EQR opened at $73.98 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $75.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $27.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.54). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 25.50%. The business had revenue of $652.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 66.46%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Mizuho cut shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQR. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 39,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Equity Residential (EQR) Director Linda Bynoe Sells 10,677 Shares” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/equity-residential-eqr-director-linda-bynoe-sells-10677-shares.html.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Further Reading: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.