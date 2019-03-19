Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after SunTrust Banks raised their price target on the stock from $17.50 to $20.00. SunTrust Banks currently has a buy rating on the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust traded as high as $18.60 and last traded at $18.53, with a volume of 544438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EPRT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Essential Properties Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRT. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $107,675,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,751,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 230.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,148,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,491,000 after buying an additional 1,499,036 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 83.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,148,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,667,000 after buying an additional 1,431,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $18,563,000. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

