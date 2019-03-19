Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) Holdings Increased by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 160.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,899 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $6,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,952,000 after acquiring an additional 66,945 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,591,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,626,127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,374 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,471,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,125,000 after acquiring an additional 386,035 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,987,000 after acquiring an additional 49,296 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,001,000 after acquiring an additional 90,392 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

ESS stock opened at $286.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Essex Property Trust Inc has a 1 year low of $226.22 and a 1 year high of $291.23.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 27.87% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $353.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.95 dividend. This is a positive change from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.19%.

In other news, EVP John F. Burkart sold 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.51, for a total transaction of $84,829.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,804,922.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John D. Eudy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.98, for a total transaction of $1,284,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,516 shares of company stock valued at $5,399,803. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $295.00 in a report on Thursday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.10.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

