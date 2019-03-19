E*TRADE Financial Corp (ETFC) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 1,697.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 696,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 657,825 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $30,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 751.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

ETFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $51.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a report on Friday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on E*TRADE Financial in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on E*TRADE Financial from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. E*TRADE Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

ETFC traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.73. 13,157 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,575,139. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $66.46. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 36.62% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $735.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Chersi acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.24 per share, for a total transaction of $101,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,253 shares in the company, valued at $150,418.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Karl A. Roessner sold 45,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $2,165,031.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 175,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,606.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

E*TRADE Financial Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

