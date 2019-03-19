Everi Holdings Inc (EVRI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Everi Holdings Inc (NYSE:EVRI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,469,904 shares, a decrease of 33.6% from the February 15th total of 2,212,939 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 684,529 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Everi by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,929,002 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,534,000 after acquiring an additional 881,373 shares during the period. Indaba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Everi by 52.4% during the third quarter. Indaba Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,049,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Everi by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,785,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,647,000 after acquiring an additional 115,016 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Everi by 0.5% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,605,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,060,000 after acquiring an additional 17,857 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Everi by 23.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,237,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,686,000 after acquiring an additional 621,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Monday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.35.

Shares of Everi stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $670.15 million, a PE ratio of 96.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.83. Everi has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $9.87.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The credit services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.37 million. Everi had a net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Everi will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Everi

Everi Holdings Inc provides technology solutions for the casino gaming industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Games and Payments. It offers gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, core HDX, Empire MPX and the Texan HDX, wide area progressive games, and slot tournament systems; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

