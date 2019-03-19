Exantas Capital Corp (XAN) Position Increased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Exantas Capital Corp (NYSE:XAN) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Exantas Capital were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAN. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Exantas Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Exantas Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Exantas Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exantas Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Exantas Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XAN opened at $10.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 132.44 and a quick ratio of 90.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.81. Exantas Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $12.09.

Exantas Capital (NYSE:XAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.70 million. Exantas Capital had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 49.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exantas Capital Corp will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This is a boost from Exantas Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Exantas Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.59%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised Exantas Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

About Exantas Capital

Exantas Capital Corp. engages in the provision of real estate finance services. It focuses on originating, holding and managing commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate-related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

