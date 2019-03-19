Expedia Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (EXPE)

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 8,664 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 553% compared to the average volume of 1,327 put options.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, January 4th. Vertical Group initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, January 31st. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.94.

In other news, insider Mark D. Okerstrom sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $700,556.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,933,583.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 1,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $203,655.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,644 shares in the company, valued at $827,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,508 shares of company stock worth $15,999,089. 20.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 486,355 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $54,788,000 after acquiring an additional 81,948 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $117,112,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 605.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 102,712 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $11,571,000 after acquiring an additional 88,157 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Greene & Co. Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,855,000. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $121.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.94. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $104.16 and a 12 month high of $139.77.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The online travel company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

