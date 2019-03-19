EZCORP (EZPW) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EZPW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EZCORP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of EZCORP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of EZCORP from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EZCORP has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EZPW opened at $9.61 on Friday. EZCORP has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $532.27 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. EZCORP had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $218.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EZCORP will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EZPW. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Loews Corp boosted its position in EZCORP by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Loews Corp now owns 13,509 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in EZCORP during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in EZCORP in the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in EZCORP by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

