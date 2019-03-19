Fastcoin (FST) Price Tops $0.0005 on Exchanges

Fastcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 19th. One Fastcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Fastcoin has a market cap of $81,102.00 and $0.00 worth of Fastcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fastcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fastcoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.18 or 0.01481736 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002523 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00018723 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00001440 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00041613 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Fastcoin Coin Profile

Fastcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. Fastcoin’s total supply is 156,913,424 coins. The official message board for Fastcoin is www.fastcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Fastcoin is /r/Fastcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fastcoin is www.fastcoin.ca. Fastcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Fastcoin Coin Trading

Fastcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fastcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fastcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fastcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fastcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fastcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.