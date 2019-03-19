FBL Financial Group (FFG) Position Reduced by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its position in shares of FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in FBL Financial Group were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 16.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 675,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FBL Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,388,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FBL Financial Group by 51.7% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. 29.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FBL Financial Group alerts:

FFG opened at $68.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. FBL Financial Group has a 52 week low of $63.66 and a 52 week high of $85.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.77.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.17). FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $158.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.76 million. Equities analysts expect that FBL Financial Group will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. FBL Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.04%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FFG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of FBL Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/fbl-financial-group-ffg-position-reduced-by-morgan-stanley.html.

FBL Financial Group Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG).

Receive News & Ratings for FBL Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBL Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.