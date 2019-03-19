FDx Advisors Inc. Has $3.49 Million Position in Walmart Inc (WMT)

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,416 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 12,942 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 344 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 28.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $99.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $81.78 and a 12 month high of $106.21. The firm has a market cap of $291.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.34.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The retailer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.60% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $137.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WMT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $113.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.29.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 664,328 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $65,044,354.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,557,224 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,207,801.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jacqueline P. Canney sold 980 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $97,049.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,405,849.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,093,648 shares of company stock valued at $986,261,308. 51.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

