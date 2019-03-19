FedEx (FDX) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.10-15.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $15.97.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FDX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedEx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $237.00 target price (down previously from $242.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $234.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $234.50.

NYSE FDX traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $181.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,328,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.42. FedEx has a 1-year low of $150.94 and a 1-year high of $266.67. The stock has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.63.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.02). FedEx had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business had revenue of $17.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FedEx will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.98%.

In other news, VP John L. Merino sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.24, for a total transaction of $419,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,185 shares in the company, valued at $5,500,914.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Steiner acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $162.92 per share, with a total value of $1,140,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,942.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

