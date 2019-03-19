Ferro Co. (FOE) Position Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,247 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Ferro were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOE. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Ferro by 2.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 305,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ferro by 9.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,414,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $56,061,000 after acquiring an additional 217,192 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Ferro by 5.2% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ferro by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,740,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,293,000 after acquiring an additional 16,055 shares during the period. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ferro by 41.3% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 146,835 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FOE opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. Ferro Co. has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $395.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.36 million. Ferro had a return on equity of 32.99% and a net margin of 4.97%. Ferro’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FOE. ValuEngine raised Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ferro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Buckingham Research began coverage on Ferro in a research note on Friday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Ferro from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other news, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 3,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $68,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ferro Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

