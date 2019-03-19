Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) Stake Raised by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 273,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,912 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ferroglobe were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSM. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 4th quarter worth $2,980,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 757.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 863,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 762,400 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,955,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 506,039 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter worth $4,026,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,198,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,299,000 after purchasing an additional 392,804 shares during the last quarter. 38.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GSM opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. Ferroglobe PLC has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.67 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 2.16.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Ferroglobe had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $603.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ferroglobe PLC will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ferroglobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.70 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ferroglobe from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Ferroglobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.74.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ferroglobe PLC (GSM) Stake Raised by 1492 Capital Management LLC” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/ferroglobe-plc-gsm-stake-raised-by-1492-capital-management-llc.html.

Ferroglobe Profile

Ferroglobe PLC engages in the production of silicon metal, silicon-based specialty alloys, and ferroalloys. It operates through the following segments: Electrometallurgy-North America, Electrometallurgy-Europe, Electrometallurgy-South Africa, and Other. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.