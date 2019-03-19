Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $2.80 Million Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,443.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $154.62 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $123.80 and a twelve month high of $166.03.

