Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 16,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 110,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 14,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ITB opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

About iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

