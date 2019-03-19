Financial Analysis: Nlight (LASR) & Its Competitors

Nlight (NASDAQ: LASR) is one of 125 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Nlight to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Nlight and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nlight 1 4 4 1 2.50 Nlight Competitors 2102 6950 12245 715 2.53

Nlight currently has a consensus target price of $29.22, suggesting a potential upside of 29.88%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 11.87%. Given Nlight’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Nlight is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Nlight and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nlight 7.28% 9.33% 6.96% Nlight Competitors -51.03% 1.50% 3.48%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.0% of Nlight shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.5% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.0% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nlight and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nlight $191.36 million $9.52 million 70.31 Nlight Competitors $3.43 billion $782.92 million 19.40

Nlight’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Nlight. Nlight is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Nlight beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Nlight

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in various end applications in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

