Financial Analysis: Pluralsight (PS) and The Competition

Pluralsight (NASDAQ: PS) is one of 196 publicly-traded companies in the “Software – Application” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Pluralsight to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Pluralsight and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluralsight -36.06% -246.61% -31.06% Pluralsight Competitors -5.77% -17.95% -0.01%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pluralsight and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pluralsight $232.03 million -$83.66 million -20.51 Pluralsight Competitors $527.75 million $4.56 million -8.59

Pluralsight’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pluralsight. Pluralsight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.3% of Pluralsight shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pluralsight and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluralsight 0 1 7 0 2.88 Pluralsight Competitors 356 2083 3893 125 2.59

Pluralsight currently has a consensus target price of $35.26, indicating a potential upside of 17.74%. As a group, “Software – Application” companies have a potential upside of 20.03%. Given Pluralsight’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pluralsight has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Pluralsight peers beat Pluralsight on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc. provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data. The company's platform also provides Learning Paths that are personalized to take users through a set of courses designed to help them master a particular subject area based on either an assessment or a user's goals; and business analytics tools, which enable business customers to evaluate the technology skills of their teams, align learning to key business objectives, determine the usage of platform, examine trends in skill development, and quantify the impact of platform on their business. It serves businesses and individuals. Pluralsight, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.

