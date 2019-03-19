Financial Review: Tikcro Technologies (TIKRF) vs. ANGI Homeservices (ANGI)

Tikcro Technologies (OTCMKTS:TIKRF) and ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) are both technology services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Tikcro Technologies and ANGI Homeservices, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tikcro Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A ANGI Homeservices 0 2 12 0 2.86

ANGI Homeservices has a consensus price target of $23.64, indicating a potential upside of 48.00%. Given ANGI Homeservices’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ANGI Homeservices is more favorable than Tikcro Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.4% of ANGI Homeservices shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of ANGI Homeservices shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tikcro Technologies and ANGI Homeservices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tikcro Technologies N/A N/A N/A ANGI Homeservices 6.83% 6.96% 4.93%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tikcro Technologies and ANGI Homeservices’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tikcro Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ANGI Homeservices $1.13 billion 7.11 $77.31 million $0.15 106.47

ANGI Homeservices has higher revenue and earnings than Tikcro Technologies.

Summary

ANGI Homeservices beats Tikcro Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tikcro Technologies Company Profile

Tikcro Technologies Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It pursues an early stage biotechnology project generating new antibodies for cancer treatment addressing immune modulation. This project is based on technology from the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel. It promotes a new approach for the generation of antibodies which are expected to have selectivity and blocking capabilities and, as a result, are expected to effectively modulate the immune system. The firm was founded on December 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and service professional services. The company was founded on April 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

