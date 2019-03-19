FinnCap Reaffirms “Corporate” Rating for NAHL Group (NAH)

NAHL Group (LON:NAH)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating restated by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a research report issued on Tuesday.

NAH opened at GBX 89.40 ($1.17) on Tuesday. NAHL Group has a twelve month low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 174.02 ($2.27). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.85, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $41.28 million and a P/E ratio of 4.34.

In related news, insider James Saralis bought 16,666 shares of NAHL Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £14,999.40 ($19,599.37).

NAHL Group Company Profile

NAHL Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and services business focusing on the consumer legal services market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Personal Injury, Critical Care, and Residential Property divisions. The Personal Injury division offers outsourced marketing services and products to law firms; and claims processing services to individuals.

