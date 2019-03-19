First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Takes Position in Regions Financial Corp (RF)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA bought a new position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,668 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Green Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 198,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 102,933 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 21,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,375,966 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,411,000 after purchasing an additional 22,578 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,078,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 399.5% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 61,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 49,341 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RF. Wedbush cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Monday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, FIG Partners reiterated a “market-perform” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

NYSE RF opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Regions Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 41.18%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/first-commonwealth-financial-corp-pa-takes-position-in-regions-financial-corp-rf.html.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

Featured Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.