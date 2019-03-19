First Data Corp (FDC) Insider Sells $1,000,387.50 in Stock

First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) insider Andrew Gelb sold 38,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $1,000,387.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 432,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,430.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FDC stock opened at $25.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.28. First Data Corp has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $26.62.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. First Data had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Data Corp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in First Data by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Data by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in First Data by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 12,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in First Data by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its position in First Data by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of First Data in a report on Monday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.64 price objective on shares of First Data in a report on Thursday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Data in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Data from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.98.

About First Data

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

