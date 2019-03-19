First Defiance Financial (FDEF) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FDEF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Defiance Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

FDEF stock opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. First Defiance Financial has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $609.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $36.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 million. First Defiance Financial had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that First Defiance Financial will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $29,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Andrew Robison bought 887 shares of First Defiance Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.04 per share, with a total value of $26,645.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Defiance Financial by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,710 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,909,000 after buying an additional 19,135 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Defiance Financial by 101.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,712,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,568,000 after buying an additional 862,265 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in First Defiance Financial by 100.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 878,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,455,000 after buying an additional 439,639 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in First Defiance Financial by 101.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 873,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,290,000 after buying an additional 440,571 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Defiance Financial by 101.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 873,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,290,000 after buying an additional 440,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

About First Defiance Financial

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service; and consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, consumer, commercial, and home equity and improvement loans.

