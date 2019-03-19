First Foundation Advisors Boosts Stake in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (CEV)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) by 69.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,180 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors owned about 2.29% of Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $739,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $292,000.

Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust stock opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust has a 1 year low of $10.70 and a 1 year high of $11.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.0446 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%.

Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

