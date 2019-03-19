First Foundation Advisors Invests $1.59 Million in Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)

First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Paycom Software by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Paycom Software by 217.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

PAYC opened at $181.69 on Tuesday. Paycom Software Inc has a 1-year low of $96.44 and a 1-year high of $186.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 83.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.83.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 24.20%. The company had revenue of $150.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Paycom Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Paycom Software to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Paycom Software from $147.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Paycom Software to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Paycom Software from $133.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.87.

In other news, insider Jeffrey D. York sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.96, for a total value of $4,349,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.53, for a total value of $471,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,478,698 over the last three months. 16.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

