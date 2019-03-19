First Trust Advisors LP Grows Position in MINDBODY Inc (MB)

First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in MINDBODY Inc (NASDAQ:MB) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.12% of MINDBODY worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MINDBODY by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 159,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 41,565 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MINDBODY by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MINDBODY by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MINDBODY during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of MINDBODY by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MB opened at $36.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -121.53 and a beta of -0.35. MINDBODY Inc has a 52 week low of $21.61 and a 52 week high of $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.45, a current ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

In related news, insider Kimberly Gail Lytikainen sold 9,688 shares of MINDBODY stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $351,868.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp acquired 653,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.42 per share, with a total value of $23,787,067.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,688 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,968. 6.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded MINDBODY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded MINDBODY from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded MINDBODY from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. JMP Securities downgraded MINDBODY from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.42 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MINDBODY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.29.

MINDBODY Profile

MINDBODY, Inc operates a cloud-based business management software and payments platform for the small and medium-sized businesses in the wellness services industry. Its platform enables businesses to run, market, and build scheduling and online booking, performance tracking, staff management, client relationship management, integrated payment processing, retail point-of-sale, purchase tracking, inventory, hardware integration, analytics and reporting, branded Web, mobility, social integration, client acquisition dashboard, security and compliance, and integration with other cloud-based partners for yoga, Pilates, indoor cycling, group and personal training, boutique fitness, salons, spas, and integrative health businesses.

