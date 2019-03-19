First Trust Advisors LP Has $2.05 Million Position in FirstCash Inc (FCFS)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,292 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 35,167 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.06% of FirstCash worth $2,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FirstCash by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,468,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $530,426,000 after purchasing an additional 92,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FirstCash by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,466,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,254,000 after purchasing an additional 49,593 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in FirstCash by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,466,507 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $366,254,000 after purchasing an additional 49,593 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in FirstCash by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,492,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $122,395,000 after purchasing an additional 144,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in FirstCash by 202.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 712,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,401,000 after purchasing an additional 476,471 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Feehan sold 11,093 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.84, for a total value of $985,502.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,750.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,500 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,562,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,004,554. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Wedbush lowered FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. FirstCash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.17.

FCFS stock opened at $86.72 on Tuesday. FirstCash Inc has a 1-year low of $66.28 and a 1-year high of $95.40.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $481.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.76 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

