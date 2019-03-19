Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) vs. The Competition Financial Contrast

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ: FOCS) is one of 55 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Focus Financial Partners to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.0% of Focus Financial Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Focus Financial Partners and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners 0 4 1 0 2.20 Focus Financial Partners Competitors 542 2188 2451 131 2.41

Focus Financial Partners currently has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.28%. As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 12.68%. Given Focus Financial Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Focus Financial Partners is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners $910.88 million -$590,000.00 34.95 Focus Financial Partners Competitors $2.39 billion $266.58 million 8.74

Focus Financial Partners’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Focus Financial Partners. Focus Financial Partners is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Focus Financial Partners and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners -4.34% -23.64% 2.94% Focus Financial Partners Competitors 13.63% -63.98% 10.04%

Summary

Focus Financial Partners competitors beat Focus Financial Partners on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

